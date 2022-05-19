AMBOY, NY – June 4, 2022 is the 30th annual American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day®, which is all about exploring local or state trail systems and spending more time outdoors.

On June 4 at 6 p.m., Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will be holding a National Trails Day Hike around the nature center for outdoor explorers of all ages.

The group will embark on a late spring, evening hike to discover what the woodland trails have to offer as it starts to turn into night. Participants may catch a glimpse of the notorious beavers working on their dams along the Beaver Marsh Trail, hear spring peepers calling out to one another, or see waterfowl flying in and hunkering down for the night.

Before heading out to the trail, the Center’s natural resources educator will highlight the Seven Principles of Leave No Trace and why it’s important for everyone to do their part in protecting national, state, and local recreation areas.

All participants are asked to wear boots or shoes that can get wet or muddy and dress appropriately for an evening hike around the nature center.

The fee for this program is only $4 per person, or $12 for a family. Children under the age of three are free! Preregistration is requested. For more information and to register, visit http://thatscooperativeextension.org/events.

The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown. More information about the Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center and its programming, can be found at http://thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center, or by calling the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315 963 7286.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities. Please contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if you have any special needs.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...