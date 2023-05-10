CENTRAL SQUARE – Following is a message from Central Square School District Superintendent Thomas Colabufo reminding residents of the upcoming School Budget Vote/Board of Education Elections:

May 10, 2023

Dear Community Members,

School Budget Vote/Board of Education Election Reminder

What: The School Budget Vote/Board of Education Election

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Where: To see if you are already registered, and to see where you vote, click HERE

Who: Anyone residing in the Central Square Central School District that is 18 years or older and has a valid ID. You must also be a resident of the District for at least 30 days.

Deadline to Register to Vote: The last day to register to vote in the School Budget Vote/Board of Education Election is tomorrow, Thursday, May 11, by 4 p.m.

Can students vote? Yes, they must be 18 years or older with a valid ID and be a resident of the District for at least 30 days.

If you clicked on the following link (https://vip.ntsteamed.com/) and saw that you are not registered to vote, please come to Paul V. Moore High School by 4 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday, May

11) and Pearl Horn, the Board Clerk, will register you.

Pearl Horn is located in the District Office wing of the high school. Please bring a valid ID. If you have any questions for Pearl Horn regarding the vote, you can reach her at (315) 668-4220 Ext. 70221.

Thank you for your attention to this matter and have a great day!

Sincerely,

Thomas J. Colabufo

Superintendent

