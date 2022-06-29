HANNIBAL, NY – The youngest Hannibal Warriors recently celebrated a milestone achievement as dozens of students participated in a UPK graduation ceremony.

Four classes of full-day UPK students gathered in the Fairley Elementary School gymnasium where they earned their diplomas and performed some songs and dances for an audience of family members.

Teachers Deb Musa, Kim Przychodzen, Emily Fowler and Chloe Weaver thanked the students, their families and the TAs for their flexibility and commitment throughout the academic year. Superintendent Christopher Staats and Principal Amy Bird also thanked everyone who made the school year such a success and noted they are looking forward to seeing the students continue to learn and grow in the future.

