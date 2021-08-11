OSWEGO COUNTY – It’s time to get moving again. Break out the running shoes, stretch out the legs and make the move to stop child abuse. The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is proud to announce that registration is open for the Annual One Too Many NY 5K to end child abuse and will be held virtually from September 17-19, 2021.

This “moving” virtual fundraiser is open to individuals of all ages from any town, any city, or any state. Participants may choose their preferred exercise (run, walk, bike, hike etc.) to complete the 5K (3.1 miles). Individuals can participate at their own pace, on their own route, in teams or by themselves, wherever and whenever between Friday, September 17 and Sunday, September 19.

Register or donate online at https://bit.ly/3vu5Hts by August 19, 2021. With a $35 registration fee, participants receive a One Too Many NY 5K t-shirt, a run/walk bib, and a chance to win some exciting prizes.

One in ten children will be abused before their 18th birthday. And one child abused is “ONE TOO MANY.” Children who are victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse, or domestic violence can find support from highly trained specialists who provide free services and hope for a brighter future.

“The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County needs your help to continue to serve this community within a safe, family-friendly environment offering prevention education, advocacy, justice, and a path to healing,” said CAC Executive Director Tory L. DeCaire. “By taking part in events such as this, you can help us to continue to serve the children and families in our community. There are also other ways to help, visit our website www.oswegocac/donate to learn more.”

The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is a 501 (C)3 nonprofit organization where members of the MultiDisciplinary Team of Oswego County gather to assist child abuse victims and their families and also aid in the prevention of child abuse throughout Oswego County.

Get moving and run for the kids! More information can be found at One Too Many NY 5K (nyschildrensalliance.org).

