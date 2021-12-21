FULTON – The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is honored to be able to help provide a little more warmth to the children in the community this winter season. Thanks to Molina Healthcare, the CAC is hosting “Operation Warm” in the community.

Operation Warm’s mission has always been focused on the whole child. Their tagline, ‘more than a coat’ means that the coats don’t just provide physical warmth, but also emotional warmth, the confidence to socialize and succeed, and hope of a brighter future.

Operation Warm works to ensure that coats go to the kids that need them the most.

“On behalf of The CAC, I would like to thank Molina Healthcare for sponsoring this project in our community and for helping to provide 108 new coats through Operation Warm,” said Tory L. DeCaire, Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County.

The coats are available to families and caregivers of children in need who live in Oswego County.

According to DeCaire, the first distribution day is planned for January 8, 2022. To learn more, or to schedule an appointment for pick-up, please contact our CAC Case Manager, Sara Dopp at (315) 592-4453 Ext 3114 or email: [email protected].

The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is a 501(C)3 non-profit that provides a safe, child-friendly site where members of the MultiDisciplinary Team of Oswego County gather to assist child abuse victims and their families. The CAC also provides community outreach and efforts to aid in the prevention of child abuse throughout Oswego County.

To learn more about the CAC or how you can help, visit our website at www.oswegocac.org.

