FULTON, NY – The First United Methodist Church of Fulton welcomes all to the meeting of a monthly book club. The Read and Feed Book Club will be held the first Thursday of each month from 6:30 p.m. till… The book for August 3 is a New York Times Bestseller, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind by William Kamkwamba and Bryan Mealer. If possible, read the book before the meeting and bring comments for discussion.

William Kamkwamba was born in Malawi, a country where magic ruled and modern science was mystery. It was also a land withered by drought and hunger. But William had read about windmills, and he dreamed of building one that would bring to his small village a set of luxuries that only 2 percent of Malawians could enjoy: electricity and running water. His neighbors called him misala—crazy—but William refused to let go of his dreams. With a small pile of once-forgotten science textbooks; some scrap metal, tractor parts, and bicycle halves; and an armory of curiosity and determination, he embarked on a daring plan to forge an unlikely contraption and small miracle that would change the lives around him.

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind is a remarkable true story about human inventiveness and its power to overcome crippling adversity. It will inspire anyone who doubts the power of one individual’s ability to change his community and better the lives of those around him.

“William will challenge everything you have thought about Africa, about young people, and about the power of one person to transform a community. This beautifully written book will open your heart and mind. I was moved by William and his story and believe you all will. Essential, powerful and compelling” – Chris Abani, author of Graceland.

For further information, visit https://www.harpercollins.com/products/the-boy-who-harnessed-the-wind-william-kamkwambabryan-mealer?variant=32128262242338.

Participates may bring snacks to share. At each meeting, members may bring a donation of non-perishable items for the church food pantry.

At a previous meeting, participants voted for the September 7thbook which is Miracles From Heaven by Christy Wilson Beam. After The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind book discussion, members will vote for the October and November books. Participants are asked to bring book suggestions.

The First United Methodist Church of Fulton is located at 1408 State Route 176, just across from the Junior High School. The book club will be held downstairs in the Friendship Room. Please park (behind church) and enter through the main glass doors. For more information, visit http://www.fultonfirst.org/ or email [email protected].

Everyone is welcome to attend in person worship on Sunday starting at 9:45 a.m. with children’s church at 10:15. Nursery care is available. The church is handicap accessible. The live web service is available on the church Facebook page.

