Church Of The Resurrection, Human Concerns Assist Blessings In A Backpack

July 13, 2021 Contributor
From left to right: Beth Hallinan, of Oswego Blessings in a Backpack and Joann Locy, Executive Director of Human Concerns, are working together to oversee this project.

OSWEGO – During the summer months, The Church of the Resurrection and Human Concerns, will work together to assist Blessings in a Backpack in the distribution of foods to area students.

This has been an on-going mission of the Church, and they are delighted to join forces with Human Concerns seeing to it that no student goes hungry.

Vouchers have been issued to each child in the program. Those vouchers will be redeemed by Human Concerns at 85 East Fourth Street, Oswego, New York.

 

