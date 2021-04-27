CiTi BOCES Sends Career & Technical Education Team To National SkillsUSA Competition

MEXICO, NY – The Center for Instruction Technology & Innovation will send two students to the National SkillsUSA competition after they took first place for the category of Web Design at the NYS SkillsUSA competition.

Julian Guzman (Digital Media Technology, Central Square) and Zander Huebner (Computer Coding, Fulton) comprised the web design team earning first place, launching them to the national competition that will take place virtually in June.

Also placing from CiTi was Megan McCarey (Early Childhood Education, Oswego) and Henry Landers III (CPR & First Aid, Public Safety & Justice Central Square).

Forth-nine schools were represented in the NYS SkillsUSA competition with 667 contestants overall. The competitions were virtual, either live streamed or pre-recorded entries. Medal-winners for first, second and third place were recognized during the 54th award ceremony on April 24.

“Our students are amazing,” said NYS SkillsUSA Director Midge McCloskey during the ceremony. “Whether you received a medal today or not, you did your best, stepped out of your comfort zone and performed exceptionally.”

Oswego County P-TECH student Andrew Blodgett, from Hannibal Central School District, was elected as 2021-2022 President for the state chapter.

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together as a career and technical student organization. SkillsUSA’s mission is to empower its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens.

