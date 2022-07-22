MEXICO, NY – The Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation celebrated hundreds of career and technical education completers throughout four ceremonies at its campus in Mexico, where parents, families and district administrators cheered them on.

“The students being recognized here today have worked hard,” said CiTi CTE Principal Michael Thurlow. “Undoubtedly, they have encountered challenges and setbacks that have tested them, pushed them to grow, and ultimately made them stronger. During their time at their home schools and here at CiTi BOCES, these students have been given the opportunities to fine-tune not only their life skills, but also the tools needed to go out and pursue their career goals. Whatever it is that you envision for yourself in the future, you are the one who will make it happen.”

Recipients of the Cryomech Scholarship were Dominick Mason (Pulaski, Digital Media Technology), Kelsey Caza (Fulton, Cosmetology), Haillie Langdon (Mexico, Computer Coding) and Diana Donohue (Hannibal, Cosmetology).

Tyler Roper, Computer Coding student from Oswego, earned the Lockheed Martin scholarship in the amount of $1,000. Alissa Bova, Culinary Arts students from Phoenix, earned the Patricia Steele scholarship in the amount of $2,000.

The Spike Nolan scholarship award went to Hailey McGrew (Sandy Creek, Early Childhood Education) and Aiden Seinoski (Oswego, Computer Coding).

The Burton Ramer scholarship was awarded to Emily Hamacher of Central Square in the Digital Media Technology program. The Dylan R. Blair scholarship was awarded to Joshua Layton of Hannibal in the Auto Technology program.

Chloe Bonoffski (Fulton, Advanced Metal Manufacturing), Mackenzie Craig (Mexico, New Vision Specialized Careers) and Martin Lilly (Oswego, Computer Coding) each received the Emerging Skills scholarship in the amount of $1,000.

Overall, $11,750 in scholarships was disbursed to career and technical education students.

