CiTi Hosts Professional Learning Day for Teaching Assistants across the County

FULTON – CiTi BOCES recently organized a Professional Learning Day for teaching assistants across Oswego County. Held on Friday, October 27 at Granby Elementary School in Fulton, the event saw attendance from over 325 participants from eight different school districts.

The event was the first of its kind for the region, with content focusing specifically on teaching assistants rather than on other school personnel. Participants were able to choose from more than two dozen different workshops, ranging in topics from community building and writing supports to software tutorials and basic first aid.

While many sessions were hosted from individuals within the CiTi network, representatives from organizations like Q Center, Oswego County and the Health Department also held workshops of their own. One session even focused on the Micron project and how school staff can better prepare students to enter the industry.

“We received a lot of positive feedback from the day,” said Heather Witter, CiTi’s Director of Instructional Support Services and a major organizer of the day. “We are looking forward to hosting a similar opportunity in March with additional offerings.”

