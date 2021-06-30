CiTi Practical Nursing Students Ready To Embark On Healthcare Careers

MEXICO, NY – In the middle of a pandemic, 13 local residents decided to make an impact in the healthcare field by enrolling in the Practical Nursing program at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation.

After nearly 11 months of intensive study, their hard work and dedication to the program recently culminated in a completion ceremony where they were officially welcomed into the nursing profession.

“Healthcare workers hold this region, this country and this world together,” CiTi Board President John Shelmidine said during the keynote address. “You have chosen a noble career. You have demonstrated dedication, perseverance and focus. Congratulations and good luck in all your future endeavors.”

Family members, instructors and administrators were on hand as the graduates took the practical nursing pledge. They vowed to do no harm and to continue helping others by devoting their lives “to service and to high ideals of the nursing profession.”

In addition to taking the pledge, pins and diplomas were presented to members of the class: Samantha Capitulik, Elaine Delamater, Sara Greenway, Olivia Hilton, Kaitlin Johnson, Amber Jones, Kara Nicholas, Steve Rogers, Nina Schanz, Stephanie Seeley, Jolene Shoults, Trevor Stiles and Brandi Truesdell.

