MEXICO, NY – Students from the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation recently assembled 40 bluebird and 30 bat boxes for the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District’s 50th Annual Tree and Shrub Sale.

“We are pleased with the work that the students have completed and appreciate that CiTi continues to support local businesses and organizations such as Oswego County Soil and Water,” said Joseph Charivolotti, district manager.

The spring sale aims to aid in reforestation, shade, erosion control and wind and snow breaks through the sale of trees. The birdhouses and bat boxes help to improve wildlife habitats in Oswego County.

Project Explore students from teachers Carolyn Deary-Petrocci and Morgan Cooper worked on the project together, drawing on hands-on learning from their carpentry unit.

The Project Explore program provides students in grades 9-12 the opportunity to explore various vocational mediums; they exit the program with an employability profile and portfolio that may be utilized upon seeking employment or added to upon entering a Career and Technical Education program.

