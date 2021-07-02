MEXICO, NY – A global pandemic can’t stop the success of career and technical education students at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation, as numerous students solidified employment in local industry even before graduation.

“Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, we were able to provide high quality, hands-on learning opportunities for students thanks to our creative instructors and partnerships with local businesses,” said CiTi Work-based Learning Coordinator Carol Taormina.

The CiTi Career Center not only helps secure internship and co-op work experiences for CTE students, but also works one-on-one with students to build their resume and job seeking skills. Partnerships with local industry provide guest speakers, worksite tours, job shadowing and project work for actual clients.

The following students signed-on to work for the following companies: Mitchell Donaldson, Advanced Metal, Fulton, NET & Die; Brandon Burch, Auto Tech, Fulton, Kitts Auto Services; Dylan Cooper, Auto Tech, Fulton, Army – Helicopter Repairer; Lori Daino, Auto Tech, Fulton, Park-K Chrysler Jeep; Tyler Dence, Auto Tech, Central Square, Monroe Tractor; Joe DeStevens Auto Tech, Oswego, A&P Automotive; Nathan Smith, Auto Tech, Oswego, Goodyear; Dylan Woolson, Auto Tech, Mexico, Mikel’s Auto Repair; Kaila Loadwick, Cosmetology, Oswego, Nicole Marie’s Salon; Will Corcoran, Heavy Equipment Repair & Operation, APW, Southeast Specialty Flooring; Stefin Cooper, Heavy Equipment Repair & Operation, Pulaski, Laser Transit; Tom Maleski, Heavy Equipment Repair & Operation, Oswego, Lindsey Aggregates; Tyler Redhead, Heavy Equipment Repair & Operation, Phoenix, Oswego County Highway Department; Jerrett Harter, Industrial Electrical Technology, Oswego, E M Electric; Brayden Hartman, Industrial Electrical Technology, Fulton, Huhtamaki; Ian Jackson, Industrial Electrical Technology, Central Square, Electrical Union – IBEW; Ian Rogers, Industrial Electrical Technology, Oswego, Plumbers and Steamfitters Union; Austin Carroll, Welding, Oswego, Plumbers and Steamfitters Union; Braeden Dempsey, Welding, Fulton, Universal Metal Works; Isaac Gill, Welding, Mexico, Chase Enterprises; Ben Ostrander, Welding, Pulaski, Fulton Companies; Devon Tonkin, Welding, Oswego, Plumbers and Steamfitters Union; and Bailey Welling, Welding, Fulton, Chiasson’s Heating & Cooling.

For more information on CiTi Career and Technical Education offerings, visit CiTiboces.org/CTE.

