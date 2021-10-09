OSWEGO – The CNY Association of Talent Development (ATD) recently awarded a CNY ATD Train-the-Trainer Scholarship to Darlene McDougall of Oswego County Opportunities (OCO).

McDougall, A Health Education Advocate with OCO Health Education will be participating in the nationally recognized CNY ATD Train-the-Trainer program to enhance her skills and confidence in educating an audience.

“I’m honored to have received this scholarship and grateful for the opportunity to participate in the Train-the-Trainer program,” McDougal said. “The additional knowledge I will gain through this training will prove beneficial to myself and those that our program serves.”

About the CNY ATD Scholarship Program

CNY ATD established the CNY ATD Scholarship Program to encourage and support professional development and continuing education in the field of talent development. Since its inception in 2011, the CNY ATD Scholarship Program has awarded over $15,500 in monetary assistance to industry professionals and students pursuing various talent development programs. CNY ATD has been nationally recognized for its CNY ATD Scholarship Program which “addresses a need in the local community for financial support for talent development professionals to pursue professional development and continuing education.”

CNY ATD established the CNY ATD Train-the-Trainer Scholarship Program for participants to attend the nationally recognized CNY ATD Train-the-Trainer programs. These scholarships are offered to nonprofit organizations looking to develop their staff or volunteers who educate an audience or individuals who do not have other means to participate in the program. Over the past few years, eleven CNY ATD Train-the-Trainer Scholarships have been awarded valued at approximately $5,500.

About the CNY ATD Train-the-Trainer Program

The nationally recognized CNY ATD Train-the-Trainer Program develops skills to effectively educate an audience. The program assists new trainers, subject matter experts, presenters, speakers and facilitators to properly deliver information with confidence to ensure learning transfer and retention. The three-session program covers assessment, design, evaluation and delivery to properly conduct and facilitate programs and presentations. The interactive virtual program immerses attendees in a virtual training environment.

About CNY ATD

CNY ATD is the local affiliate chapter of Association for Talent Development (ATD). For over 45 years, CNY ATD has been connecting talent development professionals throughout the region and contributing to the growth and recognition of the profession. Currently, CNY ATD has over 120 members from various businesses covering the central part of New York State from the North Country to the Southern Tier and from the Seneca-Cayuga Corridor to the Mohawk Valley. CNY ATD is proud to have received numerous national and local recognitions, including 22 ATD recognitions over the past 14 years.

