OSWEGO – The SUNY Oswego College Council and members of the university’s leadership team honored alumnus Saleem M. Cheeks ’01 at its May 24, 2022 meeting, and recognized him for more than 15 years of distinguished service as a member of the College Council.

The College Council passed a resolution highlighting Cheeks’ initial appointment in December 2006 and his admirable service over the better part of two decades on behalf of his alma mater, SUNY Oswego.

A portion of the resolution reads:

Whereas, Saleem M. Cheeks has made many important contributions to the college (SUNY Oswego) as a College Council representative during SUNY Oswego’s Middle States Commission on Higher Education institutional-wide reaccreditation Periodic Review Report and Self-Study; and

Whereas, Saleem M. Cheeks has provided insightful and valuable leadership in protecting and promoting SUNY Oswego’s reputation for academic and creative excellence, equity and inclusion, and sustainability …

“We want to thank and commend Saleem Cheeks whose multiple terms on the College Council have come to an end,” said College Council Chair James McMahon. “He utilized his commitment to the College Council to enthusiastically advocate for the success and celebrate the achievements of our students and graduates.”

SUNY Oswego Officer in Charge Dr. Mary C. Toale added, “Saleem’s perspective and contributions to the College Council were deliberative and always in alignment with SUNY Oswego’s mission and vision. A visible, reliable and participatory member of the College Council, Saleem consistently joined the campus community in putting our students, their experiences and their success at the center of all we do.”

Cheeks earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science from SUNY Oswego in 2001. He currently serves as the vice president of communications at AngioDynamics – a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices with global headquarters in Latham. He previously served as a key member of the Mower Agency’s public affairs practice, where he advised global corporations and non-profits, and developed award-winning communications strategies for major economic development projects.

Prior to his role at Mower, Cheeks served in several roles for the Governor of New York including deputy director for legislative affairs and deputy press secretary. In addition, he has provided communications support for several United States presidential candidates and served as a professional volunteer for the White House.

Cheeks proudly acknowledged the recognition and reflected on his time as a member of the College Council.

“It’s been a point of pride for me to serve Oswego in this capacity,” Cheeks said. “As an alumnus, this is one of the more meaningful ways for me to give back to the institution I love. I remain committed to the mission and wish this team and the greater school community the best going forward as it continues to help students begin their journeys, fulfill their dreams, and positively improve their lives.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related