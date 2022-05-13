OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s COVID testing partner, Quadrant Biosciences, will close the Community Testing Site in Laker Hall as of 4 p.m. today, Friday, May 13.

The community COVID testing site, hosted by SUNY Oswego since early January 2022, has experienced low COVID testing volumes in recent weeks, prompting Quadrant’s decision to close the community test site. The free, state-run community test site was part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s initiative to open multiple test sites on SUNY campuses across New York state.

COVID testing for SUNY Oswego students, faculty and staff will continue on the SUNY Oswego campus this summer. The campus COVID Testing Center—located in the Poucher Lounge location (open area at the far east end of Marano Campus Center adjacent to the Shineman Center)—will operate Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m., and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon, beginning May 17, 2022.

For more information, visit the Oswego Forward website, oswego.edu/oswego-forward.

