FULTON – The 2021 Compass Federal Credit Union Charity Golf Outing proved to be record setting both in terms of the number of teams participating and the amount of money donated to youth athletics.

This year a total of 17 teams participated in the outing, held at Battle Island Golf Course on August 27, with more than $6,300 being divided between Oswego Youth Soccer, Fulton Wrestling and the Fulton Basketball Club.

After 18 holes of golf it was Hogan’s Heroes, consisting of Ed Hogan, Tony Mara, Tim Davis and Mike Barbieri, topping the leaderboard with a score of 59. Finishing in the second position was Raider Ghost including Matt Kitts, Chad Sheldon, Josh LeVea and Bill Pawlawitz. Rounding out the top three finishers was Balls of Fire with team members Bob Vaccaro, Brian Howard, Henry Hazboun and Jamie Tetro.

Eric Turrel, playing for Ball Boys, and Mike Onisk of Bridie Island tied in the day’s 3-putt contest and agreed to split the prize. Many thanks to Mike Onisk for donating his winning’s back to the youth sports organizations.

The 50/50 raffle was won by Bob Vaccaro of Balls of Fire, claiming $330.

Compass Federal Credit Union would like to thank contest and dinner sponsors BSI Mechanical, Infinit Technology Solutions, Canale Insurance, Burke’s Home Centers, Dave Mirabito, Novelis, La Parrilla Grill and Sterling Financial Group.

Gift sponsors included Cook’s Jewelers, C’s Beverage Center, Dunkin Donuts, Novelis, Oswego Sub Shop and Wegman’s.

A number of hole sponsors also contributed including Anthony J. DiMartino, B&T Sport Shop, BSI Mechanical, Burke’s Home Centers, Canale Insurance, C’s Beverage Center, Canalview Travel Service, Chubby’s Sports Bar, Constance Ryan/Century 21, C. Gerard Marketing, Dave Mirabito, Dupli Envelope & Graphics, Duskee’s Sports Bar, Empower FCU, Fulton Savings Bank, Fulton Speedway, Infinit Technology Solutions, KSG Law PLLC, La Parrilla Grill, Mimi’s Drive In, Novelis, Ontario Orchards, Oswego Quality Carpet, Oswego Teacher’s FCU, Owner’s Choice Funding, Raby’s ACE Home Center, Rodak Law, Rucynski-Coleman Law Office, Kristin Shanley-Graves Esq, Sterling Financial and Sunny 102 FM.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com. Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300. Compass FCU’s Fulton branch, located at 208 N. 2nd St., can be reached by calling (315) 593-8443.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

