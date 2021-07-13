OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union is proud to announce the recipients of this year’s Scholarship Awards, presenting $14,000 to nine deserving members.

Oswego High School senior Amelia Rastley and G. Ray Bodley High School senior Emma Weaver were awarded this year’s $4,000 scholarships.

Rastley is still undecided as to where she will attend school in the fall, but intends to major in International Relations or Chemical Engineering. Weaver will attend the University at Albany, majoring in Biochemistry.

Mackenzie Treneer, who will soon attend Berry College, was selected as this year’s $2,000 scholarship recipient.

Four more graduating seniors also earned $500 scholarships including Connor Mulcahey, Tyler May, Gwen Boulais and Brian Mohr.

Anna-Carole Samson and Lauren Peel were selected as Continuing Education Scholarship recipients, each receiving $1,000.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com.

Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300. The credit union’s Fulton location can be reached by phone at (315) 593-8443.

Compass will soon open a new location on the west side of Oswego at 300 West First St. This new location replaces the former Hillside branch and will now provide an ATM machine, as well as a drive-thru.

Visit www.compassfcu.com for further details on the opening of this new branch.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

