OSWEGO – CenterState CEO recently celebrated Compass Federal Credit Union as one of its 2021 Economic Champions across central and northern New York.

This year’s CenterState CEO Economic Champions were recognized as having collectively hired 3,500 employees, more than 4.6 million square-feet of expansions, and over $757 million in capital investments. This accomplishment speaks to the commitment and contributions made to the local and regional economy by Compass Federal Credit Union and fellow 2021 Economic Champions.

Companies were nominated for their accomplishments throughout the year by CenterState CEO and the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, the Upstate Minority Economic Alliance, the Downtown Committee of Syracuse, peers, employees and staff.

Located at 115 W. Fayette Street in Syracuse, CenterState Corporation for Economic Opportunity is an independent and forward-thinking economic development strategist, business leadership organization and chamber of commerce; dedicated to the success of its members and the prosperity of the region.

Membership provides access to business development assistance and connections to nearly 2,000 member businesses of all sizes across Central and Northern New York.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com. Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300. Compass FCU’s Fulton branch, located at 208 N. 2nd St., can be reached by calling (315) 593-8443.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

