OSWEGO – As has become tradition, Compass Federal Credit Union once again donated more than $12,000 to area schools to help pay for hats, mittens, snow pants, shoes and other student clothing needs that become especially important during the winter months.

Each school in the Oswego City and Fulton City School Districts received a check donation for the cause, along with Oswego’s Trinity Catholic School.

Since 2020, all schools within the Mexico Academy & Central School District and the Hannibal Central School District have also received check donations.

In total, Compass made donations to 22 schools within Oswego County.

“Each year we look forward to doing what we can to help those in need within Oswego County,” said Compass Manager, Jennifer Rupert. “This program has become a welcome tradition for all of us at Compass.”

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com.

All Compass locations will be close at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 31 and will remain closed on Saturday, January 1 for the New Year holiday.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU and on Twitter @CompassFCU.

About Compass Federal Credit Union: Established in 1966, Compass Federal Credit Union has expanded from its original 74 members, to servicing more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass Federal Credit Union aims to serve its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive programs and continued growth.

