OSWEGO – As part of Compass Federal Credit Union’s celebration of International Credit Union (ICU) Day® on October 17, the credit union contributed $3,000 across five local organizations that work to give back to the Oswego County community.

Contributions were distributed to the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County, ARISE, Oswego Human Concerns, Inc. Food Pantry, as well as Blessings in a Backpack in conjunction with Ella’s Birthday Boxes.

“We are proud to have celebrated ICU Day by helping to give back to our local community,” said Compass FCU Assistant Manager, Sue Fowler. “Working together with our community partners is part of what makes the global credit union movement so successful. We look forward to continued partnerships in the future.”

International Credit Union (ICU) Day® celebrated the spirit of the global credit union movement. The day is recognized to reflect upon the credit union movement’s history, promote its achievements, recognize hard work and share member experiences.International Credit Union (ICU) Day® has been celebrated on the third Thursday of October since 1948.

The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is a safe, child-friendly site where members of the Multi-Disciplinary Team of Oswego County gather to assist child abuse victims and their families.

Their mission is to provide a safe, child-friendly environment that supports a timely, multi-disciplinary response to child sexual abuse, physical abuse and trauma, and promotes healing of victims and their families.

For decades, the ARISE and the ARISE Ramp Program in Oswego County has helped individuals and families obtain wheelchair ramps to safely enter and exit their homes so they can shop, go to work, go to school and be a part of their communities.

Human Concerns, Inc. is a non-profit food pantry serving the residents of the Oswego City School District. Each year during the holidays, Compass FCU also partners with Human Concerns, Inc. for its annual holiday food drive.

The 2024-2025 school years marks the 12th year for the Oswego chapter of Blessings in a Backpack. Blessings helps to mobilize communities, individuals and resources to provide food on the weekends for school-aged children across America who might otherwise go hungry. Ella’s Birthday Boxes works in conjunction with the Oswego chapter of Blessings in a Backpack to ensure no child will go without a birthday cake due to financial hardship.

Ella’s Birthday Boxes include a cake mix, frosting, a can of sprite (replacing the oil and

eggs), a candle, a blank birthday card, instructions, and the foil pan.

For more information call Compass FCU’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, at (315) 342-5300, the West First branch at (315) 207-0390, or the Fulton office at (315) 593-8443.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

About Compass Federal Credit Union: Established in 1966, Compass Federal Credit Union has expanded from its original 74 members, to servicing nearly 8,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass Federal Credit Union aims to serve its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive programs and continued growth.

