OSWEGO – Members of the Constellation team for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Glow-A-Fun Nighttime Golf Tournament met with representatives from OCO in preparation for the tournament.

Presented by G & C Foods, OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Nighttime Golf Tournament serves as a fundraiser for OCO’s Giving That Grows initiative that focuses on fighting hunger and food insecurity in our communities. Constellation joins National Grid and the Shineman Foundation as Gold Level Sponsors.

