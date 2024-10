PULASKI, NY – Pulaski Urgent Care is booking appointments for patient to receive COVID 19 Moderna vaccine.

We have 100 appointments available.

Available to New Yorkers 18 and older.

Patients need to call and we will schedule them on a rotating schedule as needed.

Contact for patients to call is (315) 298-2273

For inquiries respond to the contact below.

Pulaski Urgent Care

ATTN: Allyson Morris

(315) 298-2273

[email protected]

