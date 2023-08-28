CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Following is a message from Central Square Central School District concerning the high school’s orientation:

As we begin the 2023-2024 school year at Paul V. Moore High School, we would like to offer our new and returning students a tour of the building on Tuesday, August 29, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. During this time, students will be able to pick up their schedule, take a tour of the building with one of our student ambassadors, and meet some of our fantastic teachers and staff members.

In addition, parents, guardians, community members, as well as students, are invited to stop by and speak with the Paul V. Moore High School Administrative Team. Light refreshments will be available in the Library from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

We will also have student clubs and activities tables in the commons area so that students can familiarize themselves with what the high school has to offer.

Please keep in mind that parking is available either in the gymnasium entrance parking lot or the cafeteria parking lot. Construction is still wrapping up in our bus loop and student parking area. Those areas are closed and will reopen on September 6th. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the High School Main Office at 315-668-4231.

We look forward to seeing you soon! Enjoy the rest of the summer.

Sincerely,

PVM Admin Team

