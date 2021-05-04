MEXICO, NY – Career and Technical Education Students at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation were recently recognized as Most Employable in their class for quarter three of the 2020-2021 school year.

Students are recognized as most employable students for the quarter, who exhibit traits that are desired by employers. The Oswego County Federal Credit Union sponsors the program with $50 gift cards to five students selected at random.

The following students were recognized for quarter two: Mary Jo Nuzzo (New Vision Specialized Careers, Mexico), Haylee Caputo (Culinary Arts, Central Square), Genna Eusepi (Cosmetology, Phoenix), Abigail Skellington-Bice (Early Childhood, APW), Gabriel Rupracht (Construction Technology, Central Square), Montana Rose Goodnow (Nursing Assistant, Central Square), Collin Wells (Automotive Technology, Fulton), Leonard Francisco (Culinary Arts, Sandy Creek), Emily Hamacher (Digital Media, Central Square), Faith Mosley (Nursing Assistant, Pulaski), Robert Minard (Computer Coding, Phoenix), Aiden Seinoski (Computer Coding, Oswego) and Elora Race (Nursing Assistant, Central Square).

