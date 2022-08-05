CNY – On Friday August 12, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Cuse Culture Legacy

Foundation and The Creators Lounge will be hosting a celebration for urban professionals, creatives, and community members at Perseverance Park located at 205 South Salina Street in front of Chase Bank, in the heart of Downtown Syracuse.

What is THE CULTURE REUNION?

An opportunity for self-proclaimed culture builders, urban professionals, entrepreneurs, creatives and community members to unite and start anew, an evening to wind down and BE.

To speak through music, communicate through cuisine and boldy represent through fashion,poetry and dance. An after-work mixer/street festival one night only opportunity to network, connect and decompress from the week.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT:

THE FRANK WHITE EXPERIENCE, is the genre leader in live Hip-Hop tribute bands. The first of its kind, THE FRANK WHITE EXPERIENCE not only covers the music of BIGGIE, but takes their listeners on a journey back through the beloved soundscape of 1990’s Hip-Hop.

-www.FrankWhiteExp.com

KIERRAH is a pop R&B singer songwriter from Syracuse, NY and currently resides in Prince Edward Island, Canada. She most recently starred in a series on Bell TV1 called, Secret Song alongside other beloved island musicians and was nominated by MusicPEI for Best R&B Recording of theYear for her single, “Dedication”. – www.KIERRAH.com

FOODIES:

Mouth watering food provided by Elbita Cocina, a Syracuse based food truck that specializes in Puerto Rican and homemade cuisine, in addition to Cory’s Cookup a Utica-based food truck specializing in grilled mediterranean kabobs and fresh fried fish.

SHOP LOCAL:

Cocoas Candles, a luxurious home fragrance brand. All candles and fragrances are natural ingredients to foster a sense of remedy and relaxation to purify any distress in the comfort of your home.

Black Citizens Brigade (BCB) is a curated vintage shop with clothing from the 1960’s to 80’s.

Event Sponsored by: National Grid, Pathfinder Bank, Gifford Foundation, Visit Syracuse and 7even Streams, LLC

