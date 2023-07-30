OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department offers additional immunization clinics and extended hours to help families get ahead of the back-to-school rush for required school immunizations.

According to New York State law, children must have age-appropriate immunizations to begin or continue attending day care, pre-K and school. The number of doses may vary based on the vaccine schedule recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice (ACIP).

“Summer vacation goes by fast for families,” said Oswego County Supervising Public Health Nurse Jennifer Purtell. “It’s easy to lose track of time and not be able to get appointments with their primary care provider before school begins. Extending our hours allows us to serve more residents, so children can get the immunizations they need before the first day of school.”

The Oswego County Health Department hosts weekly immunization clinics every Tuesday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, located at 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

The extended clinic hours for the months of August and September are:

Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The following age-appropriate vaccines are required:

Diphtheria and Tetanus and Pertussis (DTap or Tdap); Hepatitis B; Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR); Polio and Varicella (Chickenpox) vaccines are required before starting kindergarten.

DTap or Tdap vaccine is required again before entering sixth grade.

Meningitis vaccine is required before entering seventh grade, with a booster before entering 12th grade.

To help promote the immunization clinics, the Oswego County Health Department has partnered with the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board to provide free bicycle helmets to every child receiving a school-related vaccine while supplies last.

“Our staff is friendly, fast and efficient,” said Senior Public Health Program Specialist Brittany Ferguson. “We can get your child up to date on all required vaccinations prior to the start of the school year.”

Anyone with questions about what vaccines their child may need should check with their health care provider or the health department. To view a list of school vaccination requirements, visit https://www.health.ny.gov/prevention/immunization/schools/school_vaccines/

For a printable schedule of recommended childhood vaccines and information on the diseases they protect against, parents may visit https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/easy-to-read/child-easyread.html.

Appointments are required for all clinics. This year, the health department is offering online registration in addition to calling for an appointment. To make an appointment, call the Preventive Division at 315-349-3547 or visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/ to register online.

