PHOENIX, NY – Decades of service and volunteerism have not gone unnoticed as Doug and Judi Graham recently earned the Phoenix Central School District’s Making a Difference Award.

The recognition program began two years ago with the goal of honoring those who have gone above and beyond for the PCSD. This year’s award-winners met that criteria due to their years of contributions to Phoenix youth, according to the nomination submitted by former BOE member Paul Gilchreist.

Gilchreist detailed the Grahams’ contributions dating back to the mid-90s, when they began coaching Little League baseball and community youth basketball. Their volunteerism extended beyond coaching, as they helped run concessions, served as scorekeepers, ran the clocks and spearheaded fundraisers through the boosters.

“They saw the need and they stepped up to help,” Gilchreist said. “They dedicated their time and effort for all the children, not just their own two. They cared about the success of everyone …”

Even after their own children graduated, the Grahams remained active in various community programs. For decades, they impacted hundreds of lives within the community.

“They will never know the countless number of people they touched; how many children are better adults because of their mentoring,” Gilchreist said.

Upon reading the nomination, Superintendent Christopher Byrne congratulated the Grahams and presented them with the Making a Difference Award through a virtual connection.

“On behalf of the entire BOE, I can say that this is a very well-deserved award,” Byrne said. “Thank you so much for all that you have done for our students, our school and our community. Congratulations and thank you, Doug and Judi!”

For more information about the award, or to submit a nomination, please visit phoenixcsd.org/differencemaker.

