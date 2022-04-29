OSWEGO – Driving Books Home is a seven-week summer literacy program that delivers free books, snacks, and STEAM activities to children in their neighborhoods to help them overcome barriers to reading over the summer.

Recently, the program was given a $500 from from Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match.

Oswego Bookmobile will use the grant award to provide an engaging summer literacy experience for children aged toddler through 18 in the Oswego area.

Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match: Stewart’s has collected and matched donations in our shops from Thanksgiving until Christmas since 1986. The Stewart’s Holiday Match program has now allocated nearly $34 million since the program’s inception. We credit the success of this program to our customers for their generous contributions, our dedicated shop Partners who worked diligently to collect the funds, and to our media partners who helped spread the word. All Stewart’s Holiday Match funds are to be used for children under 18 years of age and in our market area.

