Eastern Shore Associates Donates Toys To Salvation Army

December 20, 2021 ChirelloMarketing

Employees at Eastern Shore Associates Insurance (ESA), headquartered in Fulton, donated a Christmas tree-full of toys for the Fulton Salvation Army’s Angel Tag holiday drive. “Our employees’ enthusiasm for this program is amazing, and they support it wholeheartedly,” said Amanda Palmatier, a member of the ESA’s events committee and Public Entity Unit . “We’ve participated with this project for more than a decade and it’s so gratifying to help the Salvation Army in their mission of bringing a brighter holiday to those in need.” Eastern Shore employees showing some of the toys collected are, from left: Danielle Wittwer, commercial lines account manager;  Lorrie Shortsleeve, ESA events committee and commercial lines account manager; and Rebecca Bennink, ESA claims representative. Eastern Shore Associates Insurance, www.esainsurance.com, has offices in Camden, Fulton, North Syracuse, Pulaski, Walworth, and Waterloo. The Fulton office can be reached at (315) 598-6000. They are also on Facebook under “Eastern Shore Associates,” and LinkedIn at “Eastern Shore Associates Insurance Agency.”

Print this entry

About ChirelloMarketing 1007 Articles
Located in the Key Bank Building, Fulton, Chirello Advertising offers full service advertising, public relations, and marketing expertise to a variety of industrial, professional, institutional and retail clients throughout Central New York. Established in 1996, the agency specializes in public relations planning, graphic design, web design and streaming web video, video production, market research, radio, television, online, and print advertising. Steve Chirello can be contacted at (315) 592-9778, [email protected] and www.chirello.com. Profiles of the agency are also on Facebook® and LinkedIn®.