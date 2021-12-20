Employees at Eastern Shore Associates Insurance (ESA), headquartered in Fulton, donated a Christmas tree-full of toys for the Fulton Salvation Army’s Angel Tag holiday drive. “Our employees’ enthusiasm for this program is amazing, and they support it wholeheartedly,” said Amanda Palmatier, a member of the ESA’s events committee and Public Entity Unit . “We’ve participated with this project for more than a decade and it’s so gratifying to help the Salvation Army in their mission of bringing a brighter holiday to those in need.” Eastern Shore employees showing some of the toys collected are, from left: Danielle Wittwer, commercial lines account manager; Lorrie Shortsleeve, ESA events committee and commercial lines account manager; and Rebecca Bennink, ESA claims representative. Eastern Shore Associates Insurance, www.esainsurance.com , has offices in Camden, Fulton, North Syracuse, Pulaski, Walworth, and Waterloo. The Fulton office can be reached at (315) 598-6000. They are also on Facebook under “Eastern Shore Associates,” and LinkedIn at “Eastern Shore Associates Insurance Agency.”

