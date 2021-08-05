REDFIELD, NY – Who can resist music and nature? You can enjoy both on August 14 for a Trail Session event co-hosted by Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust, Sustain Music & Nature, and the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame & Museum.

The event begins with a concert and ends with a guided walk through old growth forest. The concert features NYC identical twin folk duo, The Brother Brothers, with an opening act by local fiddlers, Caleb Brazie & Sterling Brownell.

The Trail Session kicks off August 14 at 11:15 am at the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame. Live music performances run from noon to 2 pm. An educational hike, led by Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust, will depart to an offsite trail at 2 pm and run through 4 pm.

Tickets are $5 per person or $10 for a family. Concert facilities are accessible and enclosed in case of bad weather. Refreshments from Fiddlers Kitchen available for purchase. Playground on site where parents can supervise children while enjoying the concert.

The Brother Brothers are the indie folk duo of Adam and David Moss. The identical twins were born and raised in Peoria, IL and originally based in Brooklyn, but have been ultimately and profoundly shaped by indiscriminate rambling. They are the kind of people who have a story about everything, and moreso, one you might genuinely like to hear.

Plopped atop virtuosic musicianship and enlivened by true blood harmonies, these stories come to life on the band’s stunning sophomore album Calla Lily, produced by Grammy-nominated Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers, Brandi Carlile, Vance Joy). Proclaims No Depression, “the warm harmonies and silky melodies of identical twins David and Adam Moss evoke the kind of ’60s-era folk tunes that reverberated through dark, wood-paneled bars in the Village… If these brothers aren’t among the Americana Music Association’s nominees for Emerging Artist or Duo-Group, I want a recount.”

Caleb Brazie & Sterling Brownell have deep roots in the Tug Hill community – the young men began taking fiddle lessons at ages 8 and 9, from Sharon Clemens, daughter of the late Alice Clemens, who was co-founder of the New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Association. Caleb Brazie has often performed with the Fiddlin’ Future and Central NY Chapters and has volunteered to play for elderly and disabled individuals as well. While visiting a Memorial at Fort Hood, Texas, Caleb was moved to honor the victims with an impromptu performance that led to an interview at a Texas radio station. Sterling Brownell, at age 10, began classical violin studies with Fausta Poste, violinist and cellist, at her ReadyPlay studio in Lyons Falls, NY. He has actively participated with the Trillium Orchestra in Watertown, NY under the guidance of violinist and instructor Agnes McCarthy, director of Trillium Music Center. He has performed at the New York State Fair with fellow fiddlers and at art festivals in Cooperstown, Ithaca and at the View Art Center in Old Forge.

“We’re excited to bring our Colorado Trail Session program all the way out to New York,” said Betsy Mortensen, CEO of the Fort Collins-based nonprofit Sustain Music & Nature. “Trail Sessions have been a really fun way to get folks engaged with not only top notch music, but also the outdoors and the organizations that steward our environment. We can’t wait to enjoy the Tug Hill forests!”.

“We are so humbled to be one of the first east coast partners for Sustain Music & Nature and excited to showcase our local talent, bring top-notch artists to our region, and celebrate the uniqueness of Tug Hill. This is such a creative way to connect people with nature and we are excited we can bring the Trail Session to Tug Hill. As icing on the cake, this is the perfect way for us to continue to celebrate our 30th Anniversary, “ said Linda Garrett, executive director of Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust.

Visit sustainmusicandnature.org/august142021 to purchase tickets and learn more.

Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust – Celebrating 30 years, Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust’s mission is to protect the wildlands, working forests and farms of the Tug Hill region and surrounding areas, and to promote appreciation of the region’s natural and cultural heritage, for present and future generations. Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust envisions a Tug Hill region that includes a healthy mix of wild forest lands, healthy working forest lands and farms that support thriving people and communities ecologically, economically and socially. tughilltomorrowlandtrust.org

Sustain Music & Nature makes music a force for nature. Tapping into the emotional hook of music and cultural sway of bands, they engage new audiences with the outdoors. Their nonprofit is based in Colorado, but does work across the US with musicians of all genres. Sustainmusicandnature.org

North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame – The rousing art of fiddling is preserved at this unique museum which includes displays of fiddling artifacts, photographs and the Fiddlers Hall of Fame. The resource library houses fiddle tunes, dance formations, and recordings for future generations. nysotfa.com

The Brother Brothers – The Brother Brothers’ astute, evocative music has earned an international audience, enthused nods from tastemakers including NPR, Billboard and Rolling Stone Country among others, support runs for acclaimed artists including I’m With Her, Lake Street Dive, Big Thief and Shakey Graves, coveted performance slots at Edmonton Folk Festival, Nelsonville Music Festival, FreshGrass Music Festival and beyond. More notable to Calla Lily, is the warm sincerity The Brother Brothers have carried through these experiences — an earnesty that provides David and Adam Moss the precocity of friendship, artistry and peace. thebrotherbrothersmusic.com

