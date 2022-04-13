PHOENIX, NY – After 16 rounds of questions that put students’ reading comprehension to the test, two Emerson J. Middle School teams emerged victorious in this year’s Battle of the Books event.

At the seventh/eighth grade level, the “Books and Beyond” team comprised of Amelia Barrow, Kolbey Bailey, McKayla Dygert, Lyra Sweeney and Ashtyn Wood advanced to the regional competition to represent Phoenix.

In the fifth/sixth grade competition, “Carolina Readers” and its team members Preston Slater, Myles Gordon, Owen Gratz and Owen Klock outdueled their opponents.

The competition pitted teams against one another in a literary battle. Participants were required to read several books and answer a series of questions to identify the book and the author pertaining to each question. The competition tested reading comprehension and memory as students earned points for each correct answer.

“All of the students who participated did such a wonderful job,” said EJD library media specialist Kristy Ryan. “They put in a tremendous amount of time and effort, and all the competitors should be applauded for their efforts.”

