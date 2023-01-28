OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) has selected Ellie Filburn as its 2022 Senior of the Year for her decades of volunteerism and community involvement.

Filburn has volunteered with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) for more than 20 years. She is instrumental in spreading awareness about RSVP and its programs and has served as president as well as participating on multiple advisory board committees. She takes the lead for RSVP at the Oswego County Fair by setting up displays and educating people about programs offered.

“Ellie goes above and beyond with her volunteerism, dedicating her time to spreading awareness about RSVP and encouraging others to volunteer as well,” said OFA Director Sara Sunday. “She truly embodies what it means to be Senior of the Year.”

Besides her decades of volunteering, Filburn also has more than 35 years of experience as an educator. She taught middle school and junior high school students at the Campus School (now SUNY Oswego) until its closure, and then went on to teach college students at SUNY Oswego until her retirement.

Each year, the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) encourages nominations for seniors to be recognized by the state for their volunteerism. Oswego County OFA sends out requests for nominations, utilizing Older Americans Month to bring attention to the recognition. Older Americans Month is celebrated in May, and the 2023 theme is Aging Unbound, which focuses on exploring the unique aging experiences of seniors, promoting flexible thinking about aging and combating stereotypes.

OFA awards the Oswego County Senior of the Year recognition to up to two seniors every year, with a committee appointed by OFA’s advisory council making the selection. In order to be eligible, nominees must be age 60 or over and be active volunteers. Selected nominees are recognized by the Oswego County Legislature with a proclamation.

“This is one of the best programs that we participate in,” said Sunday. “To hear about all the good things these people do is truly heartwarming. We will be requesting nominations for the 2023 recognition in the very near future. If you know of someone who you feel should be recognized, please contact the OFA for a 2023 nomination form.”

For more information about Office for the Aging and its various services, call 315-349-3484 or email [email protected].

