PHOENIX, NY – Are you ready to embrace the spirit of the upcoming fall season? We’re thrilled to announce that our fall volunteer opportunities are now open, and we’re looking for dedicated individuals like YOU to help us create memorable events for the community!

Why Volunteer with Us?

Be part of a passionate team making a positive impact in the community.

Meet new people, make friends, and build lasting connections.

Contribute to creating joyful and memorable experiences for all attendees!

How You Can Help:

We have a range of roles to suit your interests and availability, including:

Event Setup and Decoration

Table Representatives

Selling Tickets for Basket and 50/50 Raffles

Clean-Up Crew

Sign Up Today:

Ready to be part of the fall fun? Sign up to secure your spot as a volunteer below! If you just want to sign in and look at the available times you can. Signing up does not put you in a shift automatically. You can sign up and just browse availability.

Spread the Word:

Know someone who would be perfect for this? Please forward this email to them to help us reach more potential volunteers!

Let’s make this fall unforgettable together. Join us in creating wonderful memories and spreading warmth throughout the season.

We are still looking for community partners to do Back to School Cereal Cup Food Drives. Download the flyer below.

