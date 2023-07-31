CNY – As a valued supporter of the Erin’s Angels mission to provide nutritious meals to children, we wanted to reach out and extend an exclusive invitation to join our Monthly Giving Program (Smile Club). You can help support students who are hungry with an $11 a month pledge in honor of Erin Maxwell whose smile left a legacy. Not for people, but in people to serve those who are in need. Erin will forever be 11 with our smile club helping to ensure no child feels the pain of hunger.

Your generosity and dedication to our cause have been instrumental in ensuring that countless young ones experience a life free from hunger and worry. With your continued support, we can create an even greater impact and bring lasting change to the lives of these children.

Why Join Our Monthly Giving Program?

1. Sustainable Impact: By becoming a monthly donor, you provide stable and consistent funding that allows us to plan and implement our meal programs more effectively.

2. Empowerment: As a monthly giver, you become a steadfast advocate for children’s well-being. Your ongoing commitment empowers us to reach more underserved communities, expand our initiatives, and provide additional opportunities for the children we serve.

3. Convenience: Monthly giving is hassle-free and convenient. You can set up an automatic donation that aligns with your budget, allowing you to support our cause without worrying about remembering to donate each time. How to Get Involved: Joining our Monthly Giving Program is simple. Just click on the button below to visit our secure donation page. Select the “Monthly Donation” option and choose an amount that best fits your giving preferences. Also, please feel free to share this opportunity!

