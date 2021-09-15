WATERVILLE, ME – The North Atlantic Conference (NAC) announced that SUNY Cobleskill senior Ethan Straub, Oswego, New York, Oswego High School/Jefferson Community College, has been named both the league’s NAC Golfer-of-the-Week and NAC Rookie-Golfer-of-the-Week for the week ending on September 12, 2021.

Straub’s sweep of the weekly awards marks the first time that a Fighting Tiger student-athlete has ever swept the league’s weekly awards program in any sport.

A first -year member of the Cobleskill men’s golf program, Straub captured the first individual tournament win of his career on Saturday September 11 at the 2021 Sage College Gator Fall Invitational held at the par 72/7000-yard Colonie Golf & Country Club in Voorheesville, New York. The Fighting Tiger senior fired a round of three-over par 75 to better the 22-player field as the Orange & Black posted a team score of 64-over par 352 to place third overall in the field of four teams at the event.

First-year Fighting Tiger head coach Megan Bowman had high praise for her senior’s efforts on Saturday.

“We are extremely proud of the Ethan’s performance on Saturday. I am excited to see him build off this success as we prepare for NAC championships,” Bowman said. “He’s dedicated to continuing to elevate his game to help the team in any way he can, and bring back winning traditions to our program.”

Cobleskill will next be in action on, Thursday September 16 when they travel to the 2021 Utica College Fall Invitational hosted by the Pioneers at the par 71/6792-yard Yahnudasis Golf Club in New Hartford, New York.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related