HANNIBAL, NY – Fairley Elementary students recently participated in Global School Play Day to build classroom communities and offer students an opportunity to learn through play.

“It was born out of a collaboration with your Warrior Way representatives,” said Fairley Principal Amy Bird. “For the past two months we have been discussing how to address the various academic and social emotional needs of our students; while, continuing to build classroom communities. We decided to kick this endeavor off with Global School Play Day.”

The event focused on providing students opportunities to participate in self-directed activities with their peers. At Fairley, students played board games, cards, memory games and a variety of outdoor games. Students also showed unity as they embraced grade-specific spirit day themes.

“These are the moments and the memories that will stick with our students when they think of their elementary school days,” Bird said. “Global School Play Day was something that our Fairley community needed during these challenging times. It brought everyone together and the students had a wonderful day.”

