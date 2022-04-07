HANNIBAL, NY – Fairley Elementary School this week held its annual Battle of the Books competition, with three teams vying for the opportunity to represent Hannibal Central School District at the regional level.

As part of the Battle of the Books competition, avid bookworms form teams, read a selection of books and then answer questions to test their reading comprehension and knowledge.

In total, nine Fairley students accepted the challenge and after months of study and reading these books, faced off in two rounds of eight questions each. Teams were awarded points if they correctly wrote down the title of the book and the author from which the question referenced.

“I’m incredibly pleased with their efforts and hard work,” said librarian Marie Smith, who coordinated the battle and served as emcee for the questions. “They read so many books, gave it their all and I’m so impressed with them. They should be very proud.”

Ultimately, “The Magical Corgicorn Kittens” were able to best the “Book Warriors” and “Reading Warriors” in the competition. “The Magical Corgicorn Kittens” included students Giada Westcott, Emma Cardinali and Kaelyn Zukovsky.

The trio will advance to the region-wide competition against other CNY schools in April.

