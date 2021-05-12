HANNIBAL, NY – In recognition of National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, Fairley Elementary students recently found creative ways to express their gratitude to employees in that field.

Students used their ELA skills and artistic abilities to create dozens of cards for dispatchers at the Oswego and Cayuga County E911 centers. The initiative was spearheaded by the pre-kindergarten classes and became a schoolwide effort after students learned about some of the duties associated with being a dispatcher.

“When our students learned about the responsibilities that dispatchers have as part of their daily work, they wanted to show their gratitude,” said Fairley Assistant Principal Sasha Rasmussen. “The personalized cards were a great way for them to show their appreciation.”

This year, National Public Safety Telecommunications Week was recognized from April 11-17.

