OSWEGO COUNTY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County is pleased to announce that the workshop titled “Farm Business Bookkeeping Basics” has been rescheduled and will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. via Zoom.

Guest speakers, Judith Blumer, EA, and Darren Adsit, Senior Loan Officer at Farm Credit East, will discuss the importance of sound bookkeeping, the types and tools available and their pros and cons, and financial recordkeeping best practices for building a more resilient and successful farm business and more easily obtaining funding.

This event is free and for all farmers, whether beginner farmers starting a new farm or food business, or more experienced farmers simply wanting to understand more about the financial side of farming and where to go for help. Resources and assistance will be provided, with a Q&A session concluding the event, so bring your questions and our guest speakers will help guide you in understanding and implementing financial recordkeeping systems available to you.

The workshop will be presented in a mixed format, online using Zoom and in person at the CCE Oswego County office, with a recording available to registrants after the event. Limited seating for in-person attendance at the CCE Oswego office in Mexico, NY is available on a first come, first serve basis. To register, scan the QR code using your smartphone’s camera app or visit https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/Bookkeeping_Basics_235. For more information or assistance registering, contact Erich Keena, Agricultural Economic Development Specialist, at (315) 963-7286 ext. 203 or [email protected].

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities. Individuals requiring special needs can call the CCE Oswego County office for assistance in making accommodations. Call (315) 963-7286 or check us out at thatscooperativeextension.org and facebook.com/OswegoCCE to learn more about CCE Oswego and what we do.

