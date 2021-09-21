OSWEGO COUNTY – Yesterday, September 20, 2021 was National Addiction Professionals Day, and Farnham Family Services joined the movement and celebrated the vital players of the health system and continuum of care – addiction professionals.

Now, more than ever, it is vital to take a moment to recognize the importance of the addiction profession and the efforts addiction professionals make to support their community and the country. National Addiction Professionals Day was established by NAADAC, the Association of Addiction Professionals, in 1992 to celebrate and commemorate all the hard work that addiction professionals do daily.

Farnham Family Services is an OASAS Licensed provider and delivers high quality, treatment, recovery, prevention, and vocational services that are available of Oswego and surrounding counties Addiction is unbiased and impartial. It strikes all people from all walks of life. Healing requires a dedicated team with a wide range of backgrounds and diverse skill sets. Our diverse team of therapists, certified peers, vocational counselors, medical professionals, and prevention specialists are eager to help and passionate about recovery. Farnham is proud to recognize our dedicated professionals.

This annual day of recognition is held in September as a part of National Recovery Month. National Recovery Month aims to increase awareness and understanding of mental health and substance use disorders and celebrate people in recovery. For more information on Recovery Month, please visit www.rm.facesandvoicesofrecovery.org. or on Farnham services www.farnhaminc.org.

