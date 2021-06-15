Fauler, Lucas, LaPage, Hawthorne Earn Fulton Music Association Senior Awards

The Fulton Music Association (FMA), has selected G. Ray Bodley High School seniors Jasmine Fauler, Anthony Lucas, Jessica LaPage, and Olivia Hawthorne as recipients of the 2021 FMA Senior Music Awards.

“Fauler, Lucas and LaPage will receive a $500 award, and Hawthorne will receive a $200 award for honorable mention,” said Steve Chirello, FMA president. “These awards exist so that these students and their peers will continue to expand their experience, learning and joy in music; either as a career or for personal enjoyment. We are so proud of their accomplishments and wish them every success in their future studies.”

Jasmine Fauler, a flautist who will be pursuing a Music Performance degree at Ithaca College, has received high scores at New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) solo festivals throughout high school. She has also performed with the high school’s Concert Band, Wind Ensemble, as well as the Allegro Youth Wind Ensemble and Syracuse Youth Area Orchestra. Other accolades include participation in Oswego County All-County Bands from grades six through 11, in Area All-State Band in grades 10 -11, and All-State Band in grade 12.

In her application statement, she wrote: “Music has become the educator that has taught me the importance of leadership, teamwork, and friendship. It has also taught me the importance of order and balance…It has shaped my charter and without it, my life would not be half as wonderful as it is today…I hope to keep doing what I love, not only as a passion, but as a career.”

Trumpet player Anthony Lucas aspires to become an elementary school or high school band teacher. He will be studying for a degree in Music Education this fall at SUNY Fredonia. He has been very active in high school concert band, wind ensemble, jazz ensemble, orchestra, concert choir, and Quirk’s players. He earned positions in Oswego County Band from grades 8-11, Area All-State Band for grades 10-ll, and All-State Band in grade 12.

Lucas has also played in the Fulton Community Band, Dr. Tapia’s All-Star Band, Allegro Wind and Jazz Ensembles, Brass Bash, Fulton Jr. High trumpet mentor, and many other community activities.

In his application statement he wrote: “I am determined to pursue my passion as a band educator. Through exposure to multiple music classroom dynamics, I learned that besides teaching curriculum, educators also have the power to create a positive atmosphere…I strive to become a shoulder for students to lean on, and to be a strong musical figure that inspires the next generation of musicians.”

Jessica LaPage, a clarinetist, will also be studying Music Education at SUNY Fredonia this fall. In high school, she participated in the Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Full Orchestra, Quirk’s Players, and All-County Choir. She also was in All-County Band and Area All-State Band in grades 9-11, and in All-State Band in grades 11 and 12.

LaPage has participated in Dr. Tapia’s All-Star Band, Fulton Community Band, CNY Arts Center musicals, Allegro Jazz and Wind Ensembles, and the Silverwood Clarinet Choir. In her application statement she wrote: “I’ve spent the past six hears contemplating a career in music. …Being able to participate in music related activities during a pandemic has shown me just how much I love to perform and collaborate with others. The classic, ‘You don’t know what you have until it’s gone.’ Now that I understand just how much I enjoy music, my pursuit toward a music education degree…can be met with immeasurable excitement!”

Oboist Olivia Hawthorne will be pursuing a Music Performance degree at Ithaca College this fall. She has received consistently high scores at NYSSMA Solo Festivals throughout high school, and she has participated in Symphonic Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, Concert Choir, Parade Band and Jazz Band. Hawthorne is also well-known for her performances in a variety of Quirk’s Players musicals throughout high school. Among these were Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes,” and the 2020 production of “The Music Man.”

Hawthorne participated in Oswego County All-County in grades 9 through 11, and in Area All-State in grade 11. Outside of high school, she has participated in the Allegro Wind Ensemble, Symphoria Youth Orchestra, and she has studied piano and performed in recitals in grades 9 – 12.

In her application statement she wrote: “I plan on continuing to play for my whole life in a variety of ways and in many places. I’m going to Ithaca College to further my education and to find opportunities to play the many instruments I love.”

The Fulton Music Association is dedicated to promoting music in our schools and community, Chirello said. For further information, visit The Fulton Music Association on Facebook.

