FULTON – G. Ray Bodley High School biology teacher and drone flight instructor Daniel Mainville was recently announced as a winner of the University of Rochester’s 2022 Singer Family Prize for Excellence in Secondary School Teaching.

In a letter sent to Mainville by Dean of the College Jeffrey Runner, Mainville was noted to be one of many semi-finalists being considered for the award. Noted as being exemplary and “deserving of recognition,” Mainville was one of the four teachers recognized by the university this year.

Both Mainville and G. Ray Bodley High School will receive a monetary award from the University of Rochester. In the university’s letter, Mainville was also invited to be a VIP guest at the university’s commencement ceremony in May.

Mainville has been teaching science in the Fulton City School District since the fall of 2001.

