PHOENIX, NY – The Firebird Marching Band capped off an undefeated season recently with its best performance of the fall, earning the distinction of state champions.

“The kids had the run of their lives,” said Firebird Marching Band Director John Bird. “I am so proud of their accomplishments this season.”

According to Bird, the student musicians improved throughout the season, and they saved the best for last to capture the Small Schools Division 2 New York State Field Band Conference title. During the championship performance, the Firebird contingent posted a season-high score of 88.6, beating out eight other schools for first place.

“It was truly magical to watch this all unfold at the Dome with their championship performance,” Bird said. “It’s like Camelot to be able to work with such talented young musicians. We, as a staff, are so fortunate to have such highly motivated and talented students here in Phoenix.”

While Bird credited the students for their leadership and dedication, he was also quick to thank the entire Phoenix community for their support of the music program.

“The students made this season such a success, but we could not have done it without the support of our administration, the board of education, Director of Facilities Jason Godkin and his crew, and Athletic Director John Jeffries,” Bird said. “A special shoutout to all the parent volunteers, the bus drivers, prop builders, the uniform moms, the staff that worked tirelessly on this show to make it happen, and to Michelle Rudy for all her hard work doing all the behind-the-scenes stuff that no one sees or hears about.”

After such a tremendous run, Bird said he would take some time to reflect on the 2021 season before looking ahead to next year. However, if the past season is any indication, there’s plenty to look forward to in 2022.

