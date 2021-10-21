PHOENIX, NY – After a series of challenges last fall navigating high school athletics during a pandemic, nearly 230 Firebird student-athletes were up to the task once again this season.

“Our kids and coaches have been extremely resilient and have overcome a lot, from losing games to losing players due to COVID-19 protocols,” said John Jeffries, PCSD’s Director of Healthy, Physical Education and Athletics. “They do not look at things like they did before; they are just happy and excited to be playing again.”

The district was able to roster sixteen teams at the modified, JV and varsity levels this fall. Student-athletes had the opportunity to participate in football, cheerleading, soccer, tennis, cross-country, golf and volleyball.

“It’s extremely important to have fall sports once again,” Jeffries said. “It brings a sense of normalcy to the kids and allows them to play sports they have missed out on. It is also great for their mental health right now, especially in these difficult times.”

For Jeffries, having that sense of normalcy in the face of adversity has been rewarding. He noted that he has enjoyed seeing the athletes “in their element” and thriving.

“The best part is watching and providing kids an opportunity to do something they love,” Jeffries said. “It’s been awesome to see all their smiling faces, and we are hoping to build on that momentum for the next season.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...