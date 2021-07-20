OSWEGO – Continued support from the Oswego area and surrounding communities will ensure Fitzhugh Park Elementary School students are given the proper tools to become future leaders and succeed in the classroom.

Among the thousands of dollars donated were $8,000 from Sal Vasapolli and the partners of Wright’s Mansion in Oswego, and another was $1,000 from Walmart that officials say was put toward the school’s “The Leader In Me” (TLIM) program budget.

“TLIM framework empowers students and staff to conceive, develop, and complete projects and events that give students opportunities to engage in authentic leadership roles in which they apply next generation skills that are critical for success in college and careers,” said FPS Principal Donna Simmons. “This vision supports the Oswego School District’s new mission: ‘We educate, inspire, and empower all students!’”

The Leader In Me (TLIM) is a whole-school transformation process that engages and empowers staff to creatively collaborate in a manner that creates positive change for students across all areas of learning. This is based on Steven Covey’s book, “The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People.”

From this book they created a school version to start working toward these habits early. The seven habits are: be proactive, begin with the end in mind, put first things first, think win-win, seek first to understand and then to be understood, synergize and sharpen the saw.

“We continue to set forth clear social and behavioral expectations and explicitly teach students about the Seven Habits,” said Simmons. “The Leader in Me empowers staff and students to collaborate in creative and meaningful ways that inspire students to make good choices and engage in behaviors that improve upon our school climate and larger community.”

Simmons thanked the community partners and said their contribution is one of the ways to “unite and make these important connections as a community supporting each another.”

