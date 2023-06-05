PULASKI, NY – The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is participating in this year’s Pulaski Farmer’s Market held in South Park and providing free art projects for kids to enjoy every Friday. Starting June 16, families can stop by the art center table located in the market anytime from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and an art instructor and volunteers will be on hand to guide children of all ages in a fun art project.

Each week there will be a different art project. Art projects will include weaving on CDs, mixed media projects, making leather wristbands, rock painting, press mold clay pots, decorating and painting and much more. The Farmer’s market also features live music each week, as well as fresh produce, artisanal foods & local vendors. It’s a fun free event perfect for the whole family.

“This will be our third year participating in the Pulaski Farmers Market and I have been amazed at the positive reception from folks who stop by our tables,” says Anna Blachman, Farmers Market coordinator. “Our artists and volunteers are kept busy helping kids of all ages, from toddlers to octogenarians, to make beautiful art.–really exemplifying our mission to help educate and encourage people of all ages to enjoy art.”

The art center also has Young Artist Experience (YAE) summer art camps, which is funded in part by the Pulaski Community Fund. This program offers a variety of 4-day a week themed art camps for both elementary, as well as middle and high school youth. Costs for the 4-day camps are only $5-20 per student in a “pay what you wish” mode, and free scholarships are also available for those struggling financially. Space is limited, so early online registration is encouraged.

Of course there are also a variety of adult classes available – many of which are open to teens too (these include pottery, glass on glass & mosaic, watercolor & acrylic painting, drawing and much more). A complete schedule of classes, including the Farmer’s Market activities is posted on their website. https://salmonriverfineartscenter.com/ .

The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, located in Pulaski, NY offering volunteer driven community art programs, hands-on workshops, and art shows that help educate and enrich our community. For information about the fine arts center, please visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com or the arts center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SalmonRiverFineArtsCenter/.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...