MINETTO, NY – The Minetto United Methodist Church will host a free dinner on Sunday, December 5, serving take-outs only by drive-through from 4 to 6 p.m. or until sold out.

The menu will be chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, corn, and desserts. Donations are not expected but will be accepted.

A collection shed is available in the parking lot at the back of the church for clothing items that can be recycled. Useable items include: all clothing, shoes, sneakers, purses, blankets, sheets, pillowcases, drapes, and stuffed toys.

Visitors are always welcome at our Sunday services in person with masks or viewed online from MinettoUMC.org. The building is fully accessible, and the sanctuary is equipped with air cleaners.

The church is located at the corner of State Route 48 and County Route 8, one block south of the Stewarts Shop, midway between Oswego and Fulton, in the village of Minetto. Its physical address for GPS purposes is 2433 County Route 8, Oswego, NY 13126. The mailing address is PO Box 217, Minetto, NY 13115.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...