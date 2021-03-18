OSWEGO – Oswego Alliance Church will offer a free Easter dinner delivered by noon on Saturday, April 3, to the first 200 orders only.

Delivery will be to homes within the Oswego City School District. Reserve your meals by calling the church office at 315-342-5493 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. by Wednesday, March 31.

“We served many in our community on Thanksgiving and Christmas and want to extend that to Easter as well,” Pastor Danny Fierro said.

If you’re interested in this Easter dinner of baked ham, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, and fruited jello, please call to have meals delivered.

