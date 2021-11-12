OSWEGO – Oswego Alliance Church will offer a free Thanksgiving Dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take-out meals will be offered at two locations: at the Hamilton Homes Community Center, and using a food trailer at Monro Muffler Brake at 169 East Bridge Street in Oswego.

Additionally, deliveries are offered to homes within the Oswego City School District by calling the church office at 315-342-5493 by 1 p.m., Tuesday, November 23. Please provide your name, address, phone number, and quantity of meals. Requested delivery times will try to be honored, with most deliveries occurring between 11 a.m. and noon.

“This is our eighth year of this event. We look forward to serving our community in this way,” Pastor Danny Fierro said. “Many in our community are not able to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal or don’t have family in the area. We are offering this meal as a gift from our congregation to you.”

The meal includes fresh roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted vegetables, cabbage salad, dinner roll and pie. If you’re interested in this traditional Thanksgiving dinner, stop in at one of the locations or call to have meals delivered.

